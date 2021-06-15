LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

First annual ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event in Manitowoc reels kids outside

Local News

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office hosted the first annual ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event as local youth caught multiple fish with deputies.

The event is designed to connect kids and cops in a positive way by fishing. In a Facebook post, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says the kids caught multiple largemouth bass and some bluegill.

Catching fish was not the only prize as two children were able to go home with new fishing rods that they won during the day.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the Dvorak Family for hosting the event. Also, donations from multiple companies made the event possible.

The companies that donated were:

  • Executive Coaches
  • Subway
  • Crossroads Community Church
  • Rawley Point Honey

This was the first year the event was hosted.

