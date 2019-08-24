First Annual Horse-A-Thon Needs Donations

BRILLION, Wisc. (WFRV)

Meadowood’s special needs Equine Assistant Therapeutic Riding and Activity Program pairs horses with riders who need emotional and physical therapy.

“In this program we work with at risk kids. We work with kids and adults with special needs cognitive learning disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, and a lot of other different things. We work with veterans and people with PTSD,” Marc Holm (Owner of Meadowood Farm)

Meadowood ‘s trainer, Jeanna, is also in therapy, after being the only unvaccinated survivor of rabies.

After an 11 week hospital stay, and two years of conventional physical therapy, Jeanna wanted to try something different.

“About 10 months after physical therapy. I started to come out to Meadowood to keep improving and continue my rehab. I came out here to take lessons to work on my physical disabilities from rabies. I just. I love it out here. I volunteer out here. Its just a great place for me to be.” ( Jeanna Giese, Rabies Survivor)

The people aren’t they only ones receiving therapy. Some of these rescued horses, are being rehabilitated as well.

Meadowood needs money to socialize these horses to make them amenable to training.

10 of t the 14 horses at Meadowood are orphaned, rescued from kill shelters, or from hoarding situations.

These horses are then trained to rescue people.

“What a great combination isn’t it to take a horse that was deemed to be useless in someone’s eyes. and pair it up with a kid or adult and have fun,” Marc stated.

With lots of love and patience, both rider and horse heal each other.

“When horses like Max or even a pony just bumps them and looks them in the eye and interacts with them on such a basic level. It’s just a connection that sometimes we as humans can’t make.”

If you want to learn more about the program, you can call Marc Holm at 920-251-9154. If you’d like to mail a donation, the address is: Meadowood Farm N9250 Boettcher Rd. Brillion, WI.

You can also donate on their GoFundMe page.