First conviction, sentencing resulting from testing of sexual assault kits sends Waupaca man to prison

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — A Waupaca man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision for the assault of a teenager in July 2012, according to Attorney General Josh Kaul.

AG Kaul says 51-year-old Leroy Whittenberger was sentenced on three counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault after the victim’s sexual assault kit was tested in 2017. This is the first conviction and sentencing to result from the testing of backlogged sexual assault kits in the state.

“As a result of this prosecution, a serial sex offender will be in prison for a long time,” says AG Kaul. “Thank you to many people who worked to get justice in this case.”

A jury in Waupaca County convicted Whittenberger of the three Class C Felony in August 2019.

Whittenberger will now be required to register as a sexual offender. He has three prior sexual assault convictions from Lincoln and Marathon counties.