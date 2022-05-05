GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green is coming to 16 northeast Wisconsin communities, and it’s not the paper and ink kind.

The Green Bay Packers have partnered with Essity and Green Bay Packaging Inc. for the 12th year in the First Down for Trees program.

Organizers say the program donates trees to communities based on the number of first downs scored by the Packers in the previous season. This year, they raised money for 406 trees.

The leafy land lovers were reportedly grown at two nurseries, Meacham Nursery and Leaves Inspired. The types of trees are a combination of elm, maple, lilac, oak, honey locust, and flowering crab.

Communities receiving these perennial plants are:

Allouez

Ashwaubenon

Bellevue

Brown County

De Pere

Green Bay

Hobart

Howard

Lawrence

Ledgeview

Morrison

Oneida Nation

Pulaski

Scott

Suamico

Wrightstown

Planting the first tree in Green Bay

On Thursday, a ceremonial tree planting was held at Colburn Park in Green Bay.

Some of the faces attending were Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Packers alumni Jarrett Bush and Dexter McNabb, as well as Carrie Schuster from Essity and Bob Mihalski from Green Bay Packaging. Students and staff from the nearby Holy Family School were there as well.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Public Service also provided administrative support for the program. Overall, the program has provided a total of 6,389 trees.