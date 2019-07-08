“First Downs for Trees” program bringing trees to communities

Trees being planted across communities in partnership with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Packers players are exchanging the pigskin for planting today.

Communities in the area will be receiving a number of new trees to plant, in partnership among the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay Packaging Inc., Essity, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Public Service. It’s called “First Downs for Trees” and it’s all about reducing our carbon footprint.

For every first down the Packers make during the regular season, money is set aside to donate a tree to a nearby community. This year, 437 trees have been donated to 16 communities across Northeast Wisconsin- including Allouez, Bellevue, Pulaski, and Suamico.

A special tree planting ceremony will be held in Green Bay at the Titletown District, neighboring Lambeau Field. Two nurseries, Meacham Nursery and Leaves Inspired, will be providing the trees for this year’s planting. They’re an assortment of elm, maple, lilac, oak, honey locust and flowering crab trees.

In attendance for this year’s planting will be Green Bay Packers alumni Gerry Ellis and Johnnie Gray. In the nine years that the program has been in existence, over 5,000 trees have been donated.

The tree planting ceremony kicks-off on the Great Lawn in the Titletown District this morning at 10:30.