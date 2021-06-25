First East West Music Series in De Pere draws crowd

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The return of live music is a sign things are starting to go back to normal in Northeast Wisconsin.

The East West Music Series in De Pere is a new unique way to incorporate live music back into our lives because it happens in two locations simultaneously.

On the west side of the Fox river musicians perform at the Nicolet Square Art Alley and on the east side at Michael J. Walsh Plaza.

This live event also incorporates local restaurants by providing listeners with menus of surrounding restaurants so they can bring take out food to the party.

Local musicians tell us they are excited to be back to live music.

Kyle Megna, a musician at the east side event said, “In a way it’s bringing everything back and wondering why you do music and everyone’s doing it for a different reason but for me personally I enjoyed that time writing and now I’m gonna have a fun time playing it live and look at things a little differently.”

Organizers plan to offer this the fourth Friday in July and August as well.