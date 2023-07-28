GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If art is your thing, downtown Green Bay is the place to be this weekend.

That’s because Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is hosting its first-ever ArtFest.

“We wanted to really reinvent an art festival it’s going to be more than just looking down booths, just come on down create memories we have so many hands-on experiences,” said Samantha Mirkes with Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

The event features a wide array of art from traditional paintings to sculptures, wood carving, music, culinary art, music, and dancing. There’s also live art demonstrations and activities that allow patrons to make their own art.

Among a sea of unique and creative people and artwork, David Hipwell’s art still stands out. He’s made a name for himself by painting cheeseheads onto things like Mount Rushmore and painting Packers players into famous paintings like the Mona Lisa.

He said his fun-spirited creations get a lot of laughter from anybody who stops by his booth.

“I’m more interested in talking about art than I am in selling, I mean I want to sell but I’m kind of interested in art,” said Hipwell.

Jose Jimenez is another one of the artists displaying his work at ArtFest. He said he’s originally from Costa Rica and his dad who was also an artist as well as his homeland were his inspirations for his woodwork.

Organizers said that proceeds from the event will go towards beautification projects for downtown Green Bay.

The festival runs through Sunday. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“They’re business people and this is their livelihood, it’s something that they care passionately about, so being able to support those community members is super important,” said Mirkes.

For more information about ArtFest, click here.