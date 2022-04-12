MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Kids in Manitowoc County now have a safe place to go after school that isn’t their home.

Wednesday, April 6, was the official grand opening of the first-ever Boys & Girls Club in the county.

Organizers say it took nearly three years of planning and two million dollars to make it happen.

Right now, they are open from 3 to 6 p.m. and only serve kids between the ages of 6 and 12.

“I knew this was a big void for the kids in our community – that they needed more and that they need a safe place to go each night where they could get help, support, and develop those critical all-important relationships with caring adults that could help support them,” said Bill Bertsche, the Executive Director.

The club reports they plan to add additional hours in the future, in hopes to serve teens. But right now, they are focused on hiring more staff.

The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County is located at 3651 Dewey Street in Manitowoc and features multiple learning centers, an art room, STEM lab, game center, and a gymnasium.

