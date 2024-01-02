APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Establishments across Outagamie County started offering new and limited-time menu items on Tuesday as “Feast Around the Fox Cities” began.

Labeled the successor to the popular “Restaurant Week,” the new culinary event runs throughout the end of January to get people to try new dining experiences throughout the Fox Cities.

Each establishment participating in Feast Around the Fox Cities has added a beverage or dish that isn’t typically on their menu for this event.

Maddie Jack, the Marketing Communications Manager for the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that most locations will do one item for the entire month, but some may switch it up.

“[The establishments] do have the flexibility to change it, so halfway through the month, if they want to make a change, they can,” added Jack. “People will want to stay tuned to the passport.”

The passport is a mobile ticket to the event that will show the participant all the restaurants and bars involved in Feast Around the Fox Cities. Jack says around 30 restaurants are signed up to be a part of this inaugural event.

“That’s across breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, cocktail lounges, that kind of thing, so lots of different options,” said Jack.

Participants can enjoy Feast Around the Fox Cities without limitation, and those who go to the restaurants can even be entered into several giveaways.

Organizers say that Feast Around the Fox Cities will be more efficient than Restaurant Week, benefiting both the patrons and the restaurants.

“For those dining out, they have an entire month to try new places,” stated Jack. “Then for the restaurants, hopefully, it’s easier for them to execute because they don’t have to try to staff up for an entire week and offer an entire menu’s worth of stuff; it’s just the one dish for the month.”

To find out more information and download the Mobile Passport for Feast Around the Fox Cities, you can click here.