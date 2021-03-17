First-ever ‘Irish Fest of the Fox Cities’ to be held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On St. Patrick’s Day an announcement was made for a brand new music festival that will be held in Appleton.

Officials say, the inagural Irish Fest of the Fox Cities will be hled on the weekend of Sep. 17 and 18.

The event will take place at Jones Park in Downtown Appleton, and will be one of the first events at the downtown park and new amphitheater.

“We have been planning this festival for almost three years now and had originally planned to launch in the Fall of 2020. But, with the global pandemic, this was obviously not possible. So hopefully by September, everyone will be ready to safely congregate and enjoy live music again,” says Matt Miller, festival organizer.

Irish Fest will revolve around and celebrate everything Irish and Celtic in nature including:

Rich culture

Lively music

Children’s activities

Gaelic sports

Diverse food

For updates regarding Irish Fest visit their Facebook page.