First-ever Mural & Busker Festival turns Green Bay’s Broadway District into work of art

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first-ever Mural and Busker Festival started on Thursday in Green Bay’s Broadway District inviting residents to watch as local artists turn the city’s walls into magical works of art.

On Thursday and Friday, residents will get the chance to witness talented artists transform boring brick walls into vibrant and original pieces of art which will be on display through Sunday.

“The Mural and Busker Festival was created to showcase the incredible muralist and performers in our community while creating a safe and fun event for people to spread out throughout the District while watching the artists in their element,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “We are excited to invest in our local artists and bring many murals to the Broadway District at one time.”

And Local 5 got the chance to chat with one of these local artists and get a glimpse into her unique creative process.

“I’ve been researching murals for a while so when I was approached by the festival I thought it would be a good chance to finally jump in and do it. So, I kind of got to go through the whole process, the sketching of the designs, submitting for approval, getting all the supplies, and now I’m finally putting paint down,” shared local artist Jenna Kest.

The festivals main activities will be on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with organizers saying this won’t be your typical street party; Featuring street performers, also known as buskers, jugglers, dancers, chalk artists, delicious food, and beer tents, there’s no doubt this is an event worth attending.