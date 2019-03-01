First Hemp Dispensary Opening in Fox Valley

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) - The first hemp-exclusive dispensary in the Fox Valley will have its grand opening this Friday.

While hemp is often confused for marijuana, the plant can't get you high since it only has trace amounts of THC. Hemp instead contains CBD, which is often used to help people with anxiety, depression and Parkinson's disease.

The dispensary is owned by Hemp Works Wisconsin, LLC and will offer 90 different products containing CBD and CBG, which is also said to have medical benefits. The store is located on Fond du Lac's Main Street and will open at 10 a.m. Friday morning.