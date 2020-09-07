First Labor Day drive-thru food drive held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) No picnic this holiday for local unions, instead they worked to feed the hungry whose numbers have not gone down since COVID-19 hit. Local 5 was there for the first ever Labor Day drive-thru food drive.

On a day set aside to remember the labor movement, the Greater Green Bay Labor Council works hard collecting donations of food to feed those struggling during the pandemic.

“So many people are still out of work because of COVID and there is a need for food donations,” said Dan Wadle from the GGBLC.

This is the first annual food drive for the Labor Council, born out of necessity after their annual Labor Day picnic at Bay Beach was canceled by COVID.

“Because of the pandemic this year, we can’t have that safely,” said GGBLC President Steve McFarlane.

McFarlane says for 60 years the picnic has helped to raise money for area nonprofits. But when Green Bay pulled their park permit because of the coronavirus, the council representing thousands of workers across Northeast Wisconsin, shifted to this drive-thru food drive.

“We’ve already collected $2,000 in donations to go out and purchase food in addition to what people are dropping off today,” Wadle said.

“I think it’s great that they’re willing to do that on their day off, to come out here and help people in the community that have needs,” said Steve Marique who dropped off a donation.

“We care about people, we’re the community, we’re middle class people that try our best to help other people,” said council member Vicki Lewis-Mckee.

“Why not? After all everybody is important in this world and we’re here to help one another,” said donor Marge Whitcomb,.

“The people within labor are always so happy to step forward and step up to the plate and help our community,” McFarlane said.

By collecting donations of food to help feed those hurting from the pandemic.

Donations will be collected until the end of the month. If you’d like to send a donation mail it to: Greater Green Bay Labor Council Food Drive, 1570 Elizabeth St., Green Bay, WI 54302.