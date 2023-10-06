GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – First Lady Jill Biden is set to make a trip to northeast Wisconsin for two days, beginning Monday, October 9.

Officials with the White House have confirmed Jill Biden’s visit, highlighting the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting Native communities and working together with Tribal Nations.

The First Lady will arrive in Green Bay on Monday evening and will join an NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society in Green Bay. Her appearance at the event is part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot.

On Tuesday morning, the First Lady will tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill in Neopit to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s sustainable forest management.

Later that afternoon, Jill Biden will visit the College of Menominee Nation in Keshena to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s approach to community education and sustainable development and will later participate in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit, also in Keshena.