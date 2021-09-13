First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Milwaukee, discussing importance of in-person learning

(WFRV) – First Lady Jill Biden will be making a trip to the Midwest, making a stop in Wisconsin highlighting the importance of getting kids back to school safely.

First Lady Biden will visit Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee and will discuss keeping students in school and taking part in in-person learning on Wednesday, September 15.

She will then travel to Des Moines, Iowa and join Rep. Cindy Axne at Des Moines Area Community College and highlight how the Administration is helping families through the American Rescue Plan and its Build Back Better agenda.

