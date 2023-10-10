KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – First Lady Jill Biden spent her second day in northeast Wisconsin with the Menominee Indian tribe of Wisconsin as part of her husband’s efforts to support native communities and help them increase partnerships that create more opportunities in both business and education.

First Lady Jill Biden also toured the Menominee tribal enterprises’ sawmill to learn about the Menominee tribe’s sustainable forest management.

“Today I saw how the Menominee people and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working together to bring federal resources here so that the tribe can continue to sustainably manage the forest using the knowledge that’s been passed down from generation to generation,” said Jill Biden.

While she had scheduled locations to visit throughout the day, Dr. Biden is a teacher at heart and surprised the kids and staff at the Menominee Indian Middle School and the Keshena Primary School.

Jill Biden learning about the Menominee Tribe’s sustainable forest management from workers at the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill.

Jill Biden visiting the College of Menominee Nation to see how students gain experience in preparations for a career in the sustainable agriculture industry.

Jill Biden with members of the Menominee Nation at the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill.

Students at Keshena Primary School made signs welcoming First Lady Jill Biden as she makes a special appearance.

The First Lady also stopped at the College of Menominee Nation where she spoke with students pursuing careers in sustainability. To conclude her tour, the First Lady returned to the Menominee casino and convention center for the college’s women’s empowerment summit.

There, the First Lady thanked the Menominee tribe for teaching her about their approach to community, education, and sustainable development. She also addressed the Biden Administration’s commitment to work with native tribes to manage the land and water across the country.

“He’s honoring the nation-to-nation relationship, making sure all parts of his administration are consulting with tribes,” said Jill Biden.