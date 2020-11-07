First large-scale solar project in Wisconsin powers up along Lakeshore

TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WFRV) Along the Lakeshore, a massive $195 million undertaking to harness the power of the sun is complete. Kris Schuller shows us the Two Creeks Solar Park which went online this week.

On 800 acres of land along the Lakeshore, solar panels for as far as the eye can see.

“It’s among the largest that I’m aware of in the Midwest at this time,” said Matt Cullen from WPS.

It’s the Two Creeks Solar Park, a facility built in part by WPS to harness the power of the sun and reduce carbon emissions.

“By 2050 our goal is to be net carbon neutral for the generation facilities that we operate,” Cullen said.

This is the first large-scale solar project built in the state; a joint effort between WPS and Madison Gas and Electric. Ground was broken last August and it uses 500,000 solar panels, producing 150-megawatts of energy, enough to power 33,000 homes.

“Just like your wrist will rotate left or right, the panels will follow the sun from sunrise to sunset everyday,” said Cody Craig from WEC Energy Group.

Each of these panels weighs roughly 40 pounds and they are expected to keep collecting the rays of the sun for the next 30 years.

Cullen says this is the first of two solar facilities to be built by the two utilities. Another, Badger Hollow, is currently under construction in Southwestern Wisconsin.

“We anticipate that our customers will save more than $100 million over the life of these two projects,” Cullen said.

It’s green energy that will help WPS customers save money – while the utility lowers its own carbon footprint. Thanks to this field of solar panels – that went online this week.

WPS says the cost of the technology to build the solar park has dropped about 80 percent in the last 5 years.