GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities.

The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters.

By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow in the morning.

“A little slippery, a little thick snow, but not too bad,” said Ron Zellers, who Local 5 News talked to while pumping gas around 7 a.m. at a Green Bay Kwik Trip.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported several accidents on northeast Wisconsin highways Thursday morning.

One on I-41 southbound near Oshkosh blocked all traffic in that direction for about 45 minutes.

A semi-truck also jackknifed on Wisconsin 42 and Spruce Street in Door County around 6:30 a.m. blocking traffic in both directions.

Outagamie County Highway Department officials told Local 5 News that they use about 20,000 tons of salt to treat the roads during a snowstorm like this.

Brown County Highway Department officials said they called in many of their plow drivers at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the second wave of drivers came in early Thursday morning once it started to snow.

Highway officials say relatively warmer temperatures above freezing prevented most roads from icing over despite the rain that preceded the snow.

Northeast Wisconsinites spent the morning clearing their driveways of the wet, heavy snow. Some used snowblowers, but others did the old-fashioned way with shovels.

“It’s go time,” said Jason Berken of Green Bay, who used both his shovel and his snowblower to clear his driveway. “Get out there and snow blow; it was difficult. Very heavy snow.”

“It’s a good workout and a nice substitution for the gym,” said Shelly Missall as she shoveled her driveway.

An associate from Ace Hardware in Appleton reminds people to be careful clearing their driveways when the snow is this heavy. Instead, she recommends taking your time, and if you start to feel strained, take a break.

Green Bay’s first significant snowfall isn’t all bad, though.

Howard resident Kayla Klarner took her kids sledding in the morning after the start of their school day got delayed by a couple of hours.

“I woke them up and said we’re going sledding and had to drag them out of bed, but once we got out here, we were good,” said Klarner.

“It’s beautiful. I really love seeing the snow seeing everything covered in white, the wet snow sticking in trees,” said Missall.