GREEN DAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first members have been added to the Neighborhood Response Team in Green Bay.

After the Green Bay Police Department responded to seven shooting incidents on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, both the department and Mayor Eric Genrich started discussing the prospect of creating the team that would respond to incidents like Dec. 9 – acting as a patrol unit.

The community was asked to weigh in on what they would like to see from the team so that there is a shared understanding of the problem and actions going forward.

Chief Davis recently tweeted that the program is gaining momentum.

“I’m happy to announce that the first two members of our Neighborhood Response Team have started their work focused on addressing gun violence in our community. Once staffing permits, we plan to increase the team to 4,” said Davis.

Originally, Chief Davis said he had hoped to have the permanent team assembled at the end of January or the beginning of February.