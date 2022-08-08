WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first case of monkeypox has shown up in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed on Monday that a resident in the county does have the virus.

Health officials explained the person is in isolation and working with the health department to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

“While the risk to the public remains low at this time, it’s important for everyone to know the symptoms and seek medical care if exposed or showing signs of monkeypox. Treatment options are available,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Health Officer/Director.

The department reports the disease is usually known as “a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions, which might be confused with rashes caused by sexually transmitted diseases such as herpes or syphilis.”

Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials went on to explain most people with the virus do recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. However, vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to help prevent and treat monkeypox.