MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming ‘north stage’ closure of WIS 42 in Manitowoc County.

A release from WisDOT states the closure that the first full closure that begins on March 29 and goes into June is due to a resurfacing and culvert project between the city of Two Rivers and the north Manitowoc County line.

Officials say that WIS 42 will be closed and detoured using two different detour routes for culvert work.

Improvements will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Resurfacing will also extend the life of the pavement structure while reducing future maintenance costs. Repair and replacement of culverts will help to ensure adequate drainage to mitigate possible flooding. Rumble strips will help to alert errant vehicles leaving the lane of travel, and wider shoulders will help to provide an enhanced opportunity to correct vehicles back into the travel lane. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

First stage closure:

March 29 to June 12 – Detoured between CTH V and CTH BB Detour: Traffic will be directed to use County BB, County B, and County V



Second stage closure:

June 12 to July 24 – Detoured between 35th Place and CTH V

Detour: Traffic will be directed to use County V and WIS 147

Access to properties in the closed section of WIS 42 will be maintained at all times.

More information about the closure can be found here.