APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The first nonstop flight to Nashville takes off on Valentine’s Day from the Appleton International Airport.

Allegiant Airlines announced in November that they would be offering the flight.

Appleton International already offers nonstop service to 10 locations including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Fort Myers, and Orlando.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.