First Northeast Wisconsin Food Co-op begins buildout in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Food Co-op is beginning the buildout after the project has been in the making for eight years.

According to officials, the Oshkosh Food Co-op will occupy the first floor of the new Brio Building at 155 Jackson Street and will soon look like a co-op grocery store. Greennfire Management Services is leading the construction for both the Brio Building and the Oshkosh Food Co-op buildout.

Thomas Desing, Inc. is providing the architectural services and Retail Planit is leading the store layout, equipment selection and decor planning. Seven roots are consulting on prepared foods according to officials.

“Wall framing is completed. Tons of equipment and materials are ready to place and install. It’s an exciting project for me; a unique atmosphere and I can’t wait for them to be open,” says Kevin Hansen, senior project manager.

Officials say the 6,800 sq. ft. food co-op will be the first in Northeast Wisconsin and will have a full line of produce, packaged groceries, dairy, meats, cheeses, indoor and outdoor seating areas, a “Chatty Checkout” lane and more.

“Taking this next step represents a real high point for the Co-op. We continue to attract new member-owners to the project. It’s encouraging to have so many in the community support this project,” says Jeffrey Thouron, general manager, Oshkosh Food Co-op.

Oshkosh Food Co-op plans to source 20% of its products “locally” – from Wisconsin or within 100 miles of the store.

The estimated completion is around late summer or early fall 2021.

To learn more or become a member-owner of Oshkosh Food Co-op visit their website.