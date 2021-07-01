First of six listening sessions held by The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission in search of next Chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday, July 1, the first listening session was held by The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission at Divine Temple Church, as an opportunity for the community to voice their opinions on who the next Chief of the Police Department should be.

The Commission has narrowed the search from 50 candidates to four, with two coming directly from the Department itself. The two other candidates are from outside the Department. Interim Chief Jim Runge joined Local 5 This Morning’s Community Update to discuss the process. “They plan on having a lot of community input in the next month and in this month they will do their final in-depth interviews,” said Runge.

The search began in May, when Chief Andrew Smith retired, after five years leading the Department. Jim Runge stepped in as interim Chief while the search for Smith’s replacement got underway. He is not on the list of finalists. He does however say that it is important that fellow First Responders provide their input on who should be the next ‘Top Cop.’ “It becomes very important when there is some event or significant issue going on that we already have those connections made, and we can rely on each other to work our way through them,” said Runge.

For more information on the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission listening sessions click here.