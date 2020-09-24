First phase of College Avenue renewal project completed

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The College Avenue Corridor in Appleton is have a bit of work done.

The renewal project looks to renovate a stretch of the road from Appleton to the airport.

Officials came together Thursday to christen the Outagamie County Gateway. They say the idea is to give people a welcoming sight when they first leave Appleton International Airport.

“We are marking a very important milestone,” says Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. “A project that is going to extend the welcoming mat, the welcoming rug from the airport to downtown Appleton.”

The new space will also help to unite some communities, businesses, and jobs together by eliminating transportation barriers.

Nelson also sent a message about the continuing progress of the Fox Valley and that life will move on after the pandemic.

This is the first phase of the College Avenue Cooridor Improvement Project.

