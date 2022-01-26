First responders at Ash St. in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple first responders are near the 800 block of Ash Street in De Pere battling a fire.

As of 6:45 p.m., the area is active. There is no news on how many people are impacted or hurt.

A Local 5 photographer at the scene says the whole road of Ash St. is closed, as well as part of Eighth St.

The De Pere Police Dept., De Pere Fire Dept., Hobart Fire Dept., and Ashwaubenon Public Safety are some of the first responders at the location.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.