ELKHORN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday morning, first responders in southeastern Wisconsin pulled the body of a missing man from a retention pond, authorities say they do not suspect any foul play.

According to a release from the Elkhorn Police Department, authorities received a report of a body in a retention pond near the 200 block of West O’Connor Drive just before 11 a.m. on May 25.

Both the Elkhorn Police Department and Elkhorn Fire Department were able to locate and recover the body which is believed to be that of 27-year-old Dexter A. Johnson. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was reported missing from his home on May 22 around 2:30 a.m. and was reported to be last seen on the evening of May 21.

It was noted in the release that authorities do not suspect any foul play at this time.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office will make an official identification and rule on the manner and cause of death in the upcoming days, the release says.

No additional information was provided.