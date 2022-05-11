DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are multiple first responders at Silver Court in Darboy dealing with the aftermath of a fire.

Local 5 has a reporter at the location. The Harrison Fire Department tells us they were called for a garage fire and Darboy Assisted Living was evacuated for precaution. The department says the fire has been put out.

Firefighters say assisted living residents can go back after the smoke is under control. They explain that the attached garage is a total loss and no injuries have been reported.

A family is impacted by the fire and first responder explained they will likely not be able to stay in their home tonight or in the near future.