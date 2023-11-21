GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department partnered with Fleet Farm in an effort to help St. John’s Ministry supply winter clothing to their homeless shelter.

The St. John’s Evangelist Homeless Shelter in Green Bay is one shelter that has been experiencing a record number of guests. The Executive Director of St. John’s Ministry told Local Five’s Samantha Petters they have been struggling to keep up with the capacity but continue to look for ways to get support to provide for them because he says their guests are like extended family.

“Some of the guests that we serve here who are homeless don’t have things like hats, gloves, and other winter wear,” said Jesse Brunette. “As we go into the holiday season, our numbers are very high right now, so we encourage those who can donate or support to do so because, in a lot of ways, our staff and our volunteers become an extension or a replacement for their own family with how closely they work with our guests.”

As a community-driven organization that strives to build relationships in the community and support those in need, Fleet Farm learned about the need at the women’s shelter and worked with Green Bay Metro Fire to get the funds to purchase enough coats, hats, and other winter clothing items.

“Every year, Fleet Farm does charity give-outs,” said Amanda Wamsley, Fleet Farm’s Operations Manager. “And then it was through them that we learned that the women’s shelter for St. John’s Ministry was closing their doors, and we really wanted to be a part of helping them get the coats and the things to keep them warm while they’re facing that adversity.”

Lieutenant Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire expressed how important it is to give back to the community they call home, and having a unique partnership like this with Fleet Farm is what being a community is all about.

“As a first responder, you see a lot of people that need help, and some areas just need more help than others, but this one, it just seemed like a no-brainer,” said Walesh. “And the holiday season is coming up, and people are really struggling out there, so hopefully we can at least keep them warm as they go about their day.”

Together, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Fleet Farm were able to donate around $1,500 worth of winter clothing and dropped the bags of clothes off at the St. John’s homeless shelter Tuesday afternoon.

If you are interested in making a donation or dropping off clothes, you can visit the St. John’s Ministry website for more information or drop off donations directly at Fleet Farm’s store located on Main Street in Bellevue.