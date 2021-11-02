First responders responded to fire in Kiel, believe to have originate from Corn dryer

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV)- Reports of smoke and flames coming from Country Vision Co-op lead to Kiel Fire Department to respond on Tuesday, November 2.

First responders were dispatched around 1:31 p.m. on November 2.

Country Vision Co-op is located at 1220 Park Avenue in the city of Kiel. The smoke and fire are believed to originate from a corn dryer on site.

Once on scene, crews were directed to the backside of the Co-op where flames were still visible. Officials say that hose lines were immediately deployed and suppression efforts were started. Because the corn dryer is so high, ladder trucks were also utilized.

Additional resources were assisted with suppression and overhaul efforts, but crews were on the scene for a total of three hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. According to the release, no civilian nor firefighter injures were reported.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details emerge.