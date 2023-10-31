APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say the reported crash scenes along I-41 have been cleared.

Drivers could still face delays and are asked to drive slowly, use caution, and give themselves more time for their morning commute as road conditions remain slippery and snow-covered.

Tuesday, October 31, 8:25 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The first snowfall of the season for northeast Wisconsin is here and multiple traffic delays are being seen as roads become more and more slippery.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), there are multiple alerts for crashes on I-41 throughout the Fox Valley area.

In Fond du Lac County, traffic on I-41 North is slowed near County Road N due to a crash on the shoulder of the highway.

In Appleton, the left two lanes of I-41 South are closed due to a crash near Wisconsin Avenue that happened at 6:53 a.m.

WisDOT says crews are out working to clear the scenes at these crashes.

Drivers should expect delays as they head out on their morning commutes and are asked to use caution while roads continue to become slippery, and in some cases, snow-covered.