DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local golf nonprofit organization has a new tool to make sure that kids can keep their golf skills and character development on par all year round.

On Friday afternoon, First Tee-Northeast Wisconsin celebrated the grand opening of their Trinks Learning Center facility. It features indoor putting, a golf simulator, and a new outdoor putting green.

First Tee-Northeast Wisconsin officials said it’s a game changer because it will allow the kids to be able to practice their skills all year round. Previously, they had to halt their golf activities once the Wisconsin winter rolled in each year.

“We are about building game changers and this facility has been a game changer for us,” said First Tee-Northeast Wisconsin executive director John Sabo.

About forty people showed up to celebrate the occasion on Friday afternoon including 9-year-old Landon Smith. He’s one of the kids in the First Tee-Northeast Wisconsin program and he told Local Five News he’s really excited to see the new learning center.

“Life lessons and a lot of good tips in golf,” said Landon when asked what he’s learned through the First Tee-Northeast Wisconsin program.

“I believe golf at its heart is a game about being a good human being,” said Sabo.

First Tee-Northeast Wisconsin officials said they’re still collecting donations for the learning center. If you want to donate, you can click here.