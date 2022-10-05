DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere is collecting supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Those donating say after seeing the storm’s aftermath, they decided to take action.

“Others obviously have been hit with a disaster. There is very much a need, and we can help and that is what we would like to do,” said Randy Steier, who donated supplies.

The church’s sister congregation Chapel by the Sea in Fort Myers lost everything due to Ian. Pastor Luke Farwell says the church is collecting things that are desperately needed.

“We’re asking for items that have been requested right in Fort Myers and the church that we’re working with is a distribution Center,” said Farwell.

Church volunteers will head to Florida in the next week to deliver those donations. Farwell hopes the delivery will offer some help in many ways.

“Well, we’re hoping that most of all they’ll know that they’re not forgotten, that people are thinking about them, all the way up in northeast Wisconsin, and that we as a nation are rallying around them. I think that that means so much to people especially when they are in a situation where they are going through such a traumatic event, to know that people are thinking about them praying for them and most of all that we care,” stated Farwell.

The church will collect donations until Saturday, October 8th.