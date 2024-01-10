FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday was the first major snowstorm in Northeast Wisconsin since Halloween.

“I was like, here we go,” said John Prichard when asked what first crossed his mind when he saw snow outside his window when he woke up on Tuesday morning.

Flakes flew throughout Tuesday morning, but gradually tapered off by midday.

In the first few hours after the snow picked up again, road conditions remained mostly intact. Temperatures in the mid-30s meant that most of the flakes melted when they hit the roadways especially on the main roads and highways. On some residential roads, there was some minor accumulation.

“I think some of the side residential roads might be a little slick, but it’s (the road conditions) not too bad so far,” said Don Kuba from Little Chute who spoke with Local Five News around 2:30 p.m. at the Kwik Trip in Little Chute.

Soon though things would change. Snow began to fall harder in the late afternoon and conditions on the roadways deteriorated quickly.

Local Five news saw several accidents on both the highways and residential roads in the Fox Valley.

One closed down the northbound lanes on I-41 near Highway CC in Little Chute for several hours on Tuesday evening. Local law enforcement officials said it involved a semi that jackknifed blocking both lanes of traffic going north.

We’re told that the truck’s gas tank ruptured, but that nobody was injured in the crash.

Another semi crashed on I-41 just a few miles away. The location of this crash was near Ballard Road in Appleton.

The Outagamie County Sheriff Department issued a countywide tow ban on Tuesday.

“The highway shut down, somebody must have slid off the road and blocked both lanes because nothing was going,” said Lawrence Blumenfeld who said police officers detoured him to avoid that crash on I-41 near Highway CC.

Blumenfeld, who said he drove semis for about a decade, said he was on his way to Iron Mountain, Mich.

“Driving is challenging for me and dangerous for most,” said Blumenfeld. “I’m a very good experienced winter driver, and I’m not in a hurry.”

Local Five News also caught up with John Prichard in the parking lot of Kwik Trip in Little Chute. He was filling up his truck when we interviewed him.

Prichard, who said he’s been driving semis for two decades, offered this when asked what his advice to others would be when driving in the snow.

“Slow down, try to be alert for other people making mistakes,” said Prichard. “Leave enough room, slow down quicker in this kind of weather.”

Most counties in our area will remain in a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.