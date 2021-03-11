Fiserv Forum to increase fan capacity starting March 20

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fiserv Forum will increase the number of fans allowed into the arena to 18% an increase of 8% of the previous percent capacity.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that approximately 3,280 fans will be allowed in starting when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 20.

Previously, Fiserv Forum was able to host 10% capacity, around 1,800 fans.

Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ final five home games of March will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Bucks.

You can buy the tickets online or through the Bucks app.

There are protocols in place to ensure health and safety of everyone at Fiserv Forum including:

Face coverings will be required

Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats

Timed-entry will be used for fans entering Fiserv Forum to avoid groups

Fans are not allowed to bring in bags

Fans must remain seated at all times while in their seats

The Bucks continue to work with the Milwaukee Health Department with hopes of increasing capacity as the season progresses.