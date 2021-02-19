Fish Fry Friday tradition returns to Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — February 19th marked the first Friday of the 2021 Lenten season.

For many in the area, that means it’s officially Friday Fish Fry season.

In the Father Allouez Catholic School cafeteria, preparations are underway.

“Cooking the fish, getting the potatoes ready, getting the bread, getting it all done,” Jennifer Arnold said.

This is the first of four fish fries that will be hosted by Resurrection Church.

Last year, their first was also their last.

“Usually we have four fish fries each year, last year because of Covid we only had one,” Amanda said, “and then we stopped it just to keep everybody safe.”

Dawn Matheson, also helping to prep for the fish fry added, “We have fun and we enjoy working, and they come back year after year, and last year it was cut short.”

Maricque’s in Green Bay also faced changes about a year ago.

“Last year was something we want to forget,” Owner Jamie Maricque said. “Takeout quadrupled. We’d never done so much takeout ever, and we just have to adapt and keep on going and keep on finding some new ways of doing things.”

This year, they’re working to make customers feel comfortable eating inside by reducing tables and barstools.

“There’s been a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest in it, and it’s just a wait and see thing for what’s to happen,” Maricque said.

Back in the cafeteria, plans have also been adjusted.

“This year we made alternate plans so we could come in and have takeout and still get together and be safe and provide a fish fry,” Matheson said.

In a normal year, the fish fry would be shared at cafeteria tables.

This year, “everything’s takeout. No eat-in this year because of Covid,” Matheson explained.

The change hasn’t dampened spirits.

“It’s kind of fun,” Arnold said. “It’s a good time, we’re excited to be back, excited to see faces that we haven’t seen for a while.”

That’s the common thought for everyone serving up fish this Friday.

“The loyal customers have been very, very good to us, whether they’re coming inside or taking a lot of to go orders,” Maricque said.