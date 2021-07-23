LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Fish on! Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament kicks off July 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo credit: K/D Salmon Tournament

First fish pic we received “live” from the lake was near Baileys Harbor today, an hour-plus battle on a spunky 20+-pounder reeled in by 15-year-old Jeren Ostrowski on BLACK MAGIC from Tomahawk, WI, captained by Jeremy Ostrowski.

(WFRV) – $50,000 is up for grabs during the 39th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament which starts on July 23 and runs through July 31.

According to officials the tournament starts on Friday, July 23, and runs through 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Fishing is allowed anywhere in the Wisconsin waters of Lake Michigan and Green Bay off of Kewaunee and Door counties.

Fish will reportedly be weighed (typically) between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. each day.

There are two ways to enter the tournament:

  • $25 for the full event
  • $13 for a one-day shot

Officials say that anyone 16 and older will need a fishing license and a Great Lakes salmon and trout stamp. While no licenses or stamps are required for those between the ages of 10 and 15, they are required to have entry tickets.

Multiple locations are selling entry tickets including:

  • B&K Bait and Tackle on Washington Island
  • Baileys 57 in Baileys Harbor
  • JP Express on HWY 42 north of Carlsville
  • Howie’s Tackle and Greystone Castle in Sturgeon Bay
  • Algoma BP and Jandu Petro BP 24/7 in Algoma
  • Acurate Marine & Tackle and Center Court COnvenience in Kewaunee

The tournament has $50,000 in cash and prizes, and the event has reportedly produced salmon weighing over 30 pounds 23 times since it started back in 1983.

More information and tournament updates can be found on the K/D Salmon Tournament Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local 5's MK Burgess takes on the NFL preseason workout

Race car driver handling adversity

Neenah's Maddie Wanamaker receives special recognition for Olympics

Kyle 5am Bucks Celebration

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit