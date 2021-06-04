Fisher-Price recalls baby products following 4 infant deaths

(WFRV) – Fisher-Price, a popular children’s toy and product manufacturer, is recalling two of its products after four infant deaths were reported between the months of April 2019 and February 2020.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on June 3, that the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders are both being recalled after four babies reportedly died in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother.

Officials say the infant fatalities involved a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado. These infants were allegedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother and later found on their stomachs.

“These types of incidents are heart-breaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

The CPSC says no fatalities were reported in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

This recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. This recall also involves the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. The products have two use modes: A powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the product can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion. The model number is located on the underside of the base.

Recalled 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother (Rocker Mode)

Recalled 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother (Glider Mode)

Recalled 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider (Glider Mode)

Recalled 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider (Rocker Mode)

Officials say that approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

Officials report that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.