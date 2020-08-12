Fisher-Price unveils new Work-From-Home toy set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the coronavirus pandemic persists, several people are still working from home giving their children a front-row seat into their work activities. However, that front-row seat was just upgraded to offer kids first-hand experience with Fisher-Price’s new Work-From-Home toy set.

Fisher-Price announced on Wednesday its new lineup of “mini-me” and role-play items that turn every day grown-up activities into toys for kids to enjoy.

The following sets available for kids to play with from home include My Home Office, Baby Biceps, and Cutest Chef.

Fisher-Price designers were said to have created these toys based on some of the most popular themes in social media, including food and fitness.

Fisher-Price officials share, “Our new “mini-me” and role-play toys are the latest example of how we are delivering on our promise to create playful connections between children and the grown-ups in their lives. And, there is so much more to come.”

