Fishermen save hypothermic woman from Lake Michigan, incident under investigation

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee deputies are investigating the circumstances in which a 50-year-old woman, suffering from hypothermia, was found by local fishermen in Lake Michigan.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday at around 10:10 a.m., fishermen found a 50-year-old woman in the waters of Lake Michigan near Algoma approximately a quarter-mile from shore.

These fishermen reportedly saved the woman, who was suffering from hypothermia, by getting her from the water and taking her to Algoma Harbor where she was attended by medical personnel before being taken to a local hospital.

Deputies confirm the woman is in stable condition.

Multiple law enforcement units responded to this incident as well as the Algoma City Department of Public Works who made sure to check the shoreline and adjacent waters for any vessels or individuals involved. Officials say don’t believe that there were any additional victims in this incident.

Authorities report the investigation into the ‘circumstances’ of this incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.