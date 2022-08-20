GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor L.C. Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger.

Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor at Divine Temple Church of God for 23 years before his death and was a pillar of the Green Bay community.

On Saturday, friends, family, and community members gathered at Fisk Park in Green Bay to dedicate the basketball courts there to Pastor Green.

In 2014 after a string of unruly behavior at Fisk Park, the Green Bay Police Department chose to remove the basketball rims at Fisk Park.

“Pastor Green called us out 10 years ago about taking the hoops out from the park,” said Green Bay Police Department Commander Kevin Warych. “Pastor Green knew the problems, he knew how to solve them together, and he knew that taking down the basketball hoops wasn’t the best option.”

The rims were eventually put back in the park.

While he was alive, Pastor Green spent his life advocating for his community and connecting kids with each other and with police officers. He helped create the “Bring Your Own Five” basketball program which brings together police officers and local kids for pickup basketball.

Dewayne Young is one of the kids who participates in the “Bring Your Own Five” program. He said over the years Pastor Green has been a mentor to him.

“He’s very unique and he can help you through anything,” said Young.

Young said he loves all types of sports and said he’s made lots of friends through your “Bring Your Own Five” basketball program.

L.C.’s wife Alice was in attendance at the dedication ceremony.

“His dream will not die, it will go on and get better so we will continue to work in this community and hold him up,” said Alice Green.

Mayor Eric Genrich, representatives from the Green Bay Parks and Recreation, police departments, and people from Divine Temple Church of God were all at the ceremony as well.

The dedication plaque says “Looks Like I See A Rainbow,” a reference to one of L.C.’s favorite songs which he often sang to help make people happy.



Alice Green told Local 5 that she thinks her husband would have been overjoyed with happiness if he could have seen the dedication ceremony, the basketball game, and the barbecue that followed it.

“He wanted every kid in this community to live in a safe and enjoyable place,” said Commander Warych. “Pastor Green was always willing to be part of the conversations, willing to call people out when they needed to be called out. And it’s important for the community to know that he was there to solve problems.”