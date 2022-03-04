NEW FRANKEN, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s a “Fitness Friday” with some inspiration at Fire Fitness Camp New Franken. Mike Podnar is one of the fitness camp coaches, who was named “Success Story of 2021,” for his weight loss journey.

“It was realistically my relationship with food and diet,” said Podnar. At his heaviest, he was over 400 pounds, and he says knowing what your weakness is, makes you stronger. ” I worked out here and there. I’ve actually went on a couple weight loss journeys, had a little bit of success and got complacent,” he said.

In January 2019, Podnar says he finally made that step into Fire Fitness and hasn’t looked back since. “I was at 470lbs, an extremely big guy. I was dealing with depression and anxiety,” he said.

The New Franken location is newly opened last October because there was a need in the Green Bay Region. “I had been going to the Fire Fitness Titletown location in Bellevue for two years prior and because fire changed my life I knew I wanted to be part of it,” said Krista Makos one of the owners.

Fire Fitness Camps is not a conventional-style gym, it goes a little further. “Our focus is to give individual experiences in a small group format,” said Makos. There is never more than a group of 25 per class, with certified coaches leading all. “Our coaches motivate, challenge, and push our clients to give the most phenomenal workout experience on the planet,” she said.

“We have clients of all fitness levels, and all abilities. I know it can be intimidating to start a fitness journey, but this is the location to do it,” said Makos.

For more information on Fire Fitness Camp New Franken, click here.