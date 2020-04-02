Fitness seekers using social media to stay active amid coronavirus

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It may be tempting to lounge around and catch up on some of your favorite shows, but in order to stay healthy and strong you need to keep moving!

That’s why some are taking advantage of local trails and bike paths to keep themselves active. The Fox River Trail is a popular spot among bikers, walkers and runners alike throughout the year. Now, more than ever, it seems important to stay in tip top shape.

One business owner, Leah Schapiro of Fleet Feet in Appleton, has had to close her store like many other businesses in the area. Despite having to close their storefront to the public, the sporting goods store is still providing online services for customers. Schapiro said despite the headlines and restrictions surrounding COVID-19, there are still those getting outside for exercise.

“Getting out, whether it’s walking or running, or just climbing up and down the stairs very intentionally for five minutes every hour on the hour if you absolutely have to stay indoors- those kinds of things are going to have a positive impact on people,” said Schapiro. “Movement is medicine and now is the time to stay healthy.”

The Fox River Trail is a popular spot for many. Plenty rely on the path- from bikers to walkers- for exercise.



Now, more than ever, it seems important to stay in tip-top shape. We’ve got a few tips for you to stay moving! 🚴‍♂️ #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/AlPVuZQjh2 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 2, 2020

Schapiro is even part of a Facebook group, appropriately named ‘FF Fox Valley Running is NOT Cancelled.’ The group is open to anyone and is a resource for those to provide energy, tips and motivational messages. She’s encouraging any type of exercise is critical at this time.

“Physical energy, physical stress, is a good healthy, positive stress- the others are not,” says Schapiro. “It’s really important if people are angry, depressed or have a lot of extra anxiety just to get out and take a walk. Even if it’s around the block it’s really going to have a positive impact on your ability to move forward and to see what can come as we surpass through this tunnel that we’re in right now.”

There are even a few helpful workouts you can practice from the comfort of your own home. You can exercise using your own body weight. According to MedStar Health, using your own body weight with a circuit-type program can be an effective way to maintain strength and aerobic health in a short period of time. Body weight workouts can incorporate a variety of movements that don’t require equipment, including:

Burpees

Squats

Lunges

Pushups

Yoga

Remember that with any exercise program, you should gradually increase frequency, intensity, and duration to avoid overuse injuries. If it hurts, stop doing it.

And, just like Schapiro’s Facebook group, you can stay in touch with your fitness community online. Consider online challenges for steps, or stationary bike rides, or even run a “virtual race” together and compare times.

