Five local graduates honored with the Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Five of Wisconsin’s graduating seniors are being honored as recipients of the long-standing Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship.

Named after the late Thomas H. Lutsey, who grew up on his family’s farm in Pulaski, and was an inventor of groundbreaking concoctions in the dairy industry with automated machinery and sweet treats, this 36-year-old scholarship program began in 1986 as a way to help students in rural Wisconsin communities who have a passion for agriculture to work hard, advance their education and enhance their local community.

Matt Lutsey, president of Waseda Farms and grandson of Thomas H. Lutsey, shared “My grandfather would be very proud of the impact the scholarship program is having on dozens of communities in various regions of Wisconsin with the support of the future of agriculture through education,” Matt Lutsey said. “This new generation of agricultural enthusiasts has been tested in unimaginable ways as we have all grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic the last year and a half. Their resiliency to overcome so much will serve them well as they pursue their interests in agriculture and help advance their community.”

To be considered for the Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship, students must be in their final year of high school, graduating from a high school that is within 150 miles of Green Bay, in good academic standing, planning to attend an accredited four-year college or university, and committed to pursuing a career in agriculture that will enhance Wisconsin’s rural communities.

According to scholarship officials, five local and stellar students have exceeded those benchmarks and were selected as the recipients of the 2021 Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship.

2021 Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship recipients:

Abigail Helbach from Amherst Introduced to agriculture as a young child when she would ride the tractor with her father on the family’s cash crop farm, Helbach is the first Amherst High School graduate to receive a Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholarship after ranking in the top 10 of her class academically. Helbach shares that she aspires to become a manager with a livestock company as well as would like to start an e-commerce boutique specializing in western fashion. However, before making her mark in the fashion and agricultural industries, Helbach plans to attend Oklahoma State University, to double major in animal science and agricultural communications.

Aliza Jacobs from Luxemburg Praised as “a fantastic role model” in Kewaunee County for youth agriculture, Jacobs says she has a strong passion for promoting and educating her community about all aspects of agriculture. Jacobs is the first Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholar from Luxemburg-Casco High School since 1992 and the fourth overall. She ranked in the top 25 of her graduating class. Jacobs says she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with the goal of becoming an agriculture educator.

Cora Kleist from Richland Center Regarded for having a strong work ethic, Kleist flourished academically with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average to rank in the top 10 of her high school graduating class. As just the second Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholar from Richland Center High School, Kleist strives to better the lives of farmers and their families by caring for the health of their herds as a large-animal veterinarian. Planning to major in animal science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kleist is well on her way to accomplishing her goal.

Maleah Redmann from Athens Having attained a near-perfect grade-point average, Redmann was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Athens High School. She is only the second Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholar from her school. Redmann has her sights on becoming a large-animal veterinarian and plans to double major in equine science and pre-veterinary medicine at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Working with animals comes second nature to Redmann. She’s cared for calves as a farmhand on a dairy farm and has been a veterinary assistant at Athens Veterinary Service and has been on farm calls for treating large-animal patients.

Adam Zee from Pittsville Zee is the first Marshfield High School graduate to earn a Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholarship ranking in the top 15 of a graduating class. Zee will soon step onto the Iowa State University campus where he plans to pursue a career as an agricultural engineer with a focus on biological systems. Holding a rare double distinction of being a Grand Champion and a business owner, Zee’s been crowned a Grand Champion three times for steers he’s shown at local county fairs. Zee’s also been a beef entrepreneur since starting his company June Acres Cattle in 2016. It seems as though there’s simply nothing this young entrepreneur can’t do.

Lutsey shared, “The 2021 scholars are an outstanding group for all they have accomplished inside and outside of school, their proactive leadership qualities and service to community, their industrious spirit, and their shared passion to enhance agriculture in their local communities. We congratulate them and thank all those who applied for the Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholarship this year, and we wish everyone continued success as they move on to college.”