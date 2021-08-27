Five arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Five men from Wisconsin were arrested for solicitation of prostitution after an undercover human trafficking operation on August 26.

According to authorities, a coordinated undercover human trafficking operation on Thursday evening lead to the arrest of five men. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the operation.

“Our outstanding Human Trafficking Bureau works to combat human trafficking, including by investigating and arresting individuals who drive the demand for this outrageous criminal activity by soliciting commercial sex,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The operation was reportedly targeting sex buyers.

“Some believe sex trafficking is a ‘victimless crime,’ but the reality of this heinous crime is quite the opposite,” said Fond Du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

The identities of the five men were not released, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

More information on human trafficking can be found on the DOJ’s website.