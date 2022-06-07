MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several arrests have been made following the discovery of a meth lab in the City of Manitowoc.

According to a release, the Manitowoc Police Department executed a search warrant on May 26, 2022, at a residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street. Officers say the search warrant was based on tips and a law enforcement investigation that showed that a suspected controlled substance was being distributed and manufactured at said address.

While surveying the residence before the warrant, police noticed a suspect leaving the address. The suspect was seen discarding a plastic bag into a dumpster near the area. Officers inspected the discarded material and found improvised utensils that were believed to have been used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Following the discovery, 42-year-old Nicholas Bevan from the City of Manitowoc was taken into custody on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession Methamphetamine, Knowingly Solicit Direct, Use Another Person to Purchase Pseudoephedrine, and Intentionally Dispose of Methamphetamine Waste.

In the same dumpster, officers say they located multiple discarded plastic bags containing similar types of improvised utensils. The search warrant was then executed.

Following the discovery of the meth lab, the Manitowoc Police Department brought in the Divison of Criminal Investigation – Clandestine Laboratory Team. The Manitowoc Fire Department and Emergency Services were on standby due to the flammability of the combined chemicals involved.

In addition to the arrest of Bevan, four other individuals have been arrested in this investigation.

32-year-old Anthony Carter from the City of Manitowoc faces charges for Maintain Drug Trafficking Place, one count of Purchase Pseudoephedrine for Another with Intent / Facilitate Another Person Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, 8 counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

29-year-old Sarah Gunn from the City of Manitowoc faces one count of Purchase Pseudoephedrine for Another with Intent / Facilitate Another Person Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, and five counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

53-year-old Brent Boeldt from the City of Manitowoc is charged with Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and five counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Shannon Rodgers is charged with six counts of Purchase Pseudoephedrine for Another with Intent / Facilitate Another Person Manufacturing of Methamphetamine.

The Manitowoc Police Department expects additional arrests in this case, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Local 5 will update you with any more information as soon as it’s made available.