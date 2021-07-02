Five arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Sheboygan Co.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An undercover operation targeting human trafficking specifically related to prostitution lead to five people getting arrested.
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, two of the people were from Sheboygan County and the three others were from nearby counties.
The following charges were filed:
- Four counts of Pandering – Soliciting
- One count of Solicitation of Prostitutes
Investigators used popular online websites that were specifically created for the purpose of connecting people for the purpose of having sexual encounters in exchange for money.
Multiple departments were involved in the investigation including:
- Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation
- Plymouth Police Department
- Kohler Police Department
- Sheboygan Falls Police Department
- Elkhart Lake Police Department
- Sheboygan Police Department
- Wisconsin State Patrol
- Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the operation was done in an attempt to combat human sex trafficking around the community.
Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.