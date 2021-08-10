Five counties assisting with fire in southern Wisconsin, residents asked to evacuate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of City of Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire in Fort Atkinson has caused the City to ask its residents to consider evacuating.

According to officials, residents were asked to avoid North Main Street and Oak Street for a structure fire. Residents who were in the area were asked to consider evacuating.

Those who did evacuate were asked to go to the gym at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building. Hoard Historical Museum is also reportedly open to the public.

  • Five counties assisting with fire in southern Wisconsin, residents asked to evacuate
    Photo courtesy of City of Fort Atkinson

Five counties were called in to help assist with the fire. Residents on the north half of the city were told to expect lower water pressure as well as discolored water.

Fort Atkinson is just under 140 miles south of Green Bay and around 60 miles west of Milwaukee.

The situation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

Little League Baseball