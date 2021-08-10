Five counties assisting with fire in southern Wisconsin, residents asked to evacuate

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire in Fort Atkinson has caused the City to ask its residents to consider evacuating.

According to officials, residents were asked to avoid North Main Street and Oak Street for a structure fire. Residents who were in the area were asked to consider evacuating.

Those who did evacuate were asked to go to the gym at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building. Hoard Historical Museum is also reportedly open to the public.

Photo courtesy of City of Fort Atkinson

Five counties were called in to help assist with the fire. Residents on the north half of the city were told to expect lower water pressure as well as discolored water.

Fort Atkinson is just under 140 miles south of Green Bay and around 60 miles west of Milwaukee.

The situation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.