Five different counties will see roadwork on state highways across Northeast Wisconsin this week

(WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants drivers to be aware of some upcoming state highway construction across Northeast Wisconsin.

Five different counties will see roadwork beginning Monday, August 23.

The WisDOT wants community members to know that this construction shouldn’t impact the entire highway limits where the projects are set for, nor will it impact traffic during its entire estimated duration. These projects will be weather-dependent as well.

The Five counties expected to see road construction this week will be Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Winnebago County. Each County will have different estimated start dates, duration, and size of construction. Those details will be broken down by each individual county.

BROWN COUNTY

Brown County’s construction began on Monday, August 23. The WisDOT will be performing bridge maintenance on both the North and Southbound I-43. This will be located at WIS 96 and is estimated to go until Thursday, August 26. Various lanes are expected to be closed during the repairs.

CALUMET COUNTY (FULL CLOSURE)

Crews will be repairing pavements on the East and Westbound lanes of the WIS 114 in Calumet County. This places construction between 12th and 11th Street. The project is scheduled to last from Monday, August 23, to Thursday, August 26.

While this project is in operation, the entire road will be closed down. For alternative detours, the WisDOT has mapped out drivers with the following instructions.

Head Eastbound on the WIS 114 to County Road “B” to the Southbound WIS 32/57 and then to the WIS 114 again.

Westbound WIS 114 drivers should head to the Northbound WIS 32/57 to County Road “B” and then back to the WIS 114.

MANITOWOC COUNTY

In Manitowoc County, the US 10 will experience drainage repairs on the Westbound and Eastbound sides near Hickory Hill Road. This project will begin Monday, August 23, to Thursday, August 26. A flagging operation is scheduled to happen during these repairs.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

A storm sewer is being cleaned on the I-41 on the North and Southbound between College Avenue and WIS 96 on Thursday, August 26. The left lanes will be closed for these repairs.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Pavements are being repaired in Winnebago County on the Eastbound US 10. These construction pavements will be between the US 45 and Hickory Avenue on Monday, August 23, until Friday, August 27. The right lane will be closed during these repairs.

The WisDOT urges drivers to slow down while driving through construction zones and to remember to be respectful of construction workers.

You can check out the construction schedule and traffic impacts online on the 511 websites.