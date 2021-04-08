Five Green Bay residents to file new complaint regarding 2020 election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An April 8 press conference will be held at the Brown County Courthouse regarding the announcement of a new complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) regarding the 2020 election.

According to a release, The Amistad Project, which is the nation’s leading election integrity watchdog, is holding the press conference with Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno and five Green Bay residents. The complaint will be filed with the WEC alleging unlawful conduct in the 2020 election.

The following people will be at the press conference:

Erick Kaardal, Attorney, The Amistad Project

Sandy Juno, Brown County Clerk

James Fitzgerald, Green Bay resident

Richard Carlstedt, Green Bay resident

Sandra Duckett, Green Bay resident

Thomas Sladek, Green Bay resident

Lark Wartenberg, Green Bay resident

The complaint is allegedly going to cite emails that were obtained through public records requests that reportedly revealed a collaboration between the Green Bay Mayor’s office and private interests. The emails reportedly show that the mayor’s staff allowed outside activists to have an impact in managing the election.

The press release can be viewed online. Local 5’s Erinn Taylor will have more on Local 5 News at 4p.m.

State Representative Kristina Shelton who represents Distric 90 gave a statement regarding the press conference: